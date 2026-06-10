State BJP hosts exhibition to mark PM's historic milestone

State BJP President Nainar Nagendran said, "We are very proud of our Prime Minister and his 12-year achievement, which surpasses that of former Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru.

"He has done a lot of things for our people, not only for the Indian people at large but specifically for the Tamil people, Tamil Kalacharam, and Tamil Panpadu. Wherever he travels, even at the Ayana Sabha (United Nations), he speaks about Tamil literature. He deeply appreciates the Tamil people and Tamil literature. Furthermore, he has built massive infrastructure for our country. Beyond infrastructure, wherever he goes across the world, all global leaders are drawn to him and appreciate our Prime Minister..."