State BJP chief raps govt over low fat in Aavin milk

MADURAI: BJP state unit president K Annamalai flayed the DMK government on Saturday alleging that it was providing low fat content Aavin milk, and taking away Rs 8 to Rs 12 per sachet from the public.

“It’s needless to reduce fat content in the Aavin milk, putting nutrition of children at stake,” Annamalai hit out at the Dairy Development minister T Mano Thangaraj.

The BJP leader alleged that such measures would only help the private dairy firms. “Unlike Amul which truly functions as a co-operative society, Aavin is mired in bureaucratic tangles pushing it into a deep slump. Aavin isn’t farmer-driven,” he alleged.

A large segment of the State population dependent on Aavin milk for protein and good fat content for their children are being affected by the actions of the government, alleged Annamalai. “By reducing fat by 1% the government takes away over Rs 8 per packet of milk,” he charged.

Annamalai said the BJP stands by its report against the functioning of Aavin and dared the government to allow them inside premises of Aavin plants to prove them wrong.

“There are various issues with the Aavin, including child labour,” alleged Annamalai. Sourcing milk at a certain price for specific fat content from the dairy farmer and retailing it with lesser fat content was equivalent to cheating the people, he said while criticising the Dairy ministry and the DMK government.

The BJP leader also took a swipe at the DMK’s Dairy minister for deleting his tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “only cowards are left out in the DMK.”

The second part of ‘DMK files’ dossier submitted to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi contains particulars of the corruption charges against Minister Mano Thangaraj, he claimed.