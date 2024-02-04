State BJP chief accepts Thangaraj challenge

VELLORE: Accepting the challenge of Mano Thangaraj for a debate on the developmental activities in Tamil Nadu, State BJP president Annamalai said that his PRO will field questions or give counters to the claims of the Minister, who can also decide the date and venue.

However, if the Chief Minister himself is willing to come for the debate, then I as the State president of the BJP will face him, Annamalai told the media on Saturday.

Commenting on Stalin’s visit to Spain, he said this indicated that the global investors meet held recently in Chennai was a failure. Wondering what the 38 DMK MPs had done to date in Parliament, Annamalai demanded a white paper on what topics the ruling party’s representatives had raised in the Lok Sabha.

Talking about the audio files on DMK, which he released at regular intervals, he said 5 more compilations would be released soon. About the INDI Alliance, he said most of those involved in corruption were part of that front. Referring to the public hearing planned by DMK for preparing the LS poll manifesto, he charged that not even 20 of the 511 promises announced before the 2021 elections were fulfilled.