State Bird Authority constituted to conserve bird species

CHENNAI: In a move to strengthen the conservation efforts taken up by the government, the environment, climate change and forest department has constituted State Bird Authority.

The authority will function under secretary of the department and has officials from other departments as members.

According to a government order dated June 21, the state has 17 Bird Sanctuaries out of which 14 are also Ramsar sites.

"In order to strengthen the conservation efforts further, Government of Tamil Nadu has decided to set up a State Bird Authority for conservation of birds, " the order said.

The Authority has nine members including the department secretary Supriya Sahu and, principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden will act as member secretary. Other members include officials from Revenue department, rural development and panchayat raj department, public works department and tourism department.

The authority will undertake preparation of an Integrated Management Plan for all bird sanctuaries with the purpose to improve conditions for nesting of birds and other conservation measures.

It will also map various geographical locations in Tamil Nadu visited by native and migratory birds so as to prepare a plan of action to create new protected areas for birds apart from reviewing and undertaking restoration of bird sanctuaries with regard to the current habitat and take measures to remove invasives and support plantation of trees for bird nesting.

The authority will undertake an assessment of visitors facilities available at each of the bird sanctuaries and review them for their improvement including bird watching. bird walks, provision of handbooks reading materials and display of information about birds of that area.

"The Authority shall also look at eco tourism development with the local communities by training them as guides and building their capacities to act as conservation champions, " the order said.