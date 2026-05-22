State autonomy, Tamil rights and transparent governance remain TVK’s core principles, says minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Minister for Public works and sports Development Aadhav Arjuna on Friday (May 22) said the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government remains firmly committed to State autonomy, the two-language policy and secularism, while promising transparent and corruption-free governance.
Addressing reporters at Secretariat , Arjuna said the controversy surrounding the sequence of songs played during the swearing-in ceremony was linked to the larger issue of protecting State rights.
“We are firmly committed to State autonomy. The objection raised over Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu not being played first was a voice against the dilution of State rights,” he said.
Arjuna stated that legal experts were being consulted on whether the issue could be challenged in court. According to him, Governor Rajendra Arlekar had informed the government that the protocol followed during the ceremony was based on directions issued by the Union Home Ministry.
“We will never compromise on Tamil or Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu under any circumstances,” he asserted.
The Minister said the government had begun administrative reforms across several departments and was reviewing functioning in agencies such as CMDA, TASMAC, DTCP, Highways and the Public Works Department.
He said that practices such as “party fund” and “Minister fund” collections had been stopped and said officials had been instructed to act against illegal quarrying and irregularities in public contracts.
“Administrative transparency that was absent for decades is now being introduced. People will witness visible changes within 60 days,” he said.
Arjuna also stressed that the government was committed to the ideals of social justice envisioned by Periyar EV Ramasamy and BR Ambedkar.
Commenting on remarks made by DMK MP A Raja against VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, Arjuna said personal attacks had no place in politics and alleged that the comments had hurt both Thirumavalavan and VCK cadre.