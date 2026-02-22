State Anti-Terrorism Squad failed to act on Tirupur terror module, alleges Edappadi

In a statement, Palaniswami said the arrests by Delhi Police indicated a deterioration in the State’s law and order situation, claiming it had moved beyond routine crime into organised terrorism. He alleged that central agencies, rather than Tamil Nadu’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), had detected and neutralised the threat.

Recalling the 2022 Coimbatore car explosion, EPS said the State government had initially described it as a cylinder blast before it was later confirmed as a terror-linked incident, accusing the DMK of downplaying the episode.