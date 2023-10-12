State allots more for AYUSH clinics

Begin typing your search...

The Health Department has announced a national programme for management of musculoskeletal disorders in 50 Siddha wings for which an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Oct 2023 10:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-11 22:00:53.0  )
CHENNAI: The state Health Department allotted funds to improve infrastructure of Indian medicine clinics. Health Minister Ma Subramanian made the announcement during the Assembly session.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi in a letter stated that upgradation of 100 AYUSH dispensaries at a cost of Rs 12.98 crore has been sanctioned Similarly, Rs 6 crore has been allotted for upgrading outpatient department clinics in 30 places.

The Health Department has announced a national programme for management of musculoskeletal disorders in 50 Siddha wings for which an estimated cost of Rs 4.5 crore has been sanctioned.

DTNEXT Bureau

