State acquiring lands in Cauvery Delta for Sipcot, say farmers

TIRUCHY: The state government has been acquiring agricultural lands for establishing SIPCOT unit in the Cauvery Delta and this would certainly reduce cultivable land in the region. So, the government should reconsider the plan, said PR Pandian, coordinator of All Farmers Associations on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur, Pandian said, Tamil Nadu government has commenced acquiring land for establishing SIPCOT without informing the farming community from the region. “We will certainly oppose the move if the government plans to acquire the lands without the consent of the farmers,” Pandian said.

He pointed out about the announcement of agriculture industries in the Cauvery Delta in the assembly floor that has also declared agriculture industries corridor from Nagapattinam to Tiruchy. “If so, the government should clarify about the spot where the industries would be established. We need a white paper on this and we will never allow the government to acquire lands for the corporate firms to involve in farming activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pandian charged that the Union government had failed to give the MSP recommended by the MS Swaminathan committee and said, “In order to accelerate the protest across country for various demands, a state level meeting is organised in Tiruchy on August 27 in which national coordinator of SKM (NP) Jagdit Singh Dallewal will be present.”