StartupTN to onboard AI, IT firms to improve services

Tender floated, firms to be selected in 3 months

The purpose of the tie-up with IT and AI organisations is to empanel competent and experienced IT and AI firms and also to support system integration, dashboards, analytics, and digital governance solutions.

A senior official from the government department related to StartupTN noted that the appointed experts would also constantly enhance entrepreneurship services and bring more startups to the state. "Accordingly, a proper tender has been floated to appoint the IT and AI companies," he said, adding that the selected organisation would be appointed in three months.