StartupTN to onboard AI, IT firms to improve services

CHENNAI: StartupTN will soon enter into an agreement with software organisations for the implementation of multiple Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to improve services.
Government sources said that the empanelment of IT and AI firms is to support StartupTN in the design, development, implementation, and maintenance aspects of multiple IT and AI solutions.
StartupTN to empanel IT, AI firms
Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (StartupTN) is the nodal agency of the State government established to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and startup growth across the State.
StartupTN designs, develops, implements, and manages multiple digital platforms, portals, enterprise systems, AI-enabled platforms and technology-driven programmes to support startups, incubators, investors, and ecosystem stakeholders.
Tender floated, firms to be selected in 3 months
The purpose of the tie-up with IT and AI organisations is to empanel competent and experienced IT and AI firms and also to support system integration, dashboards, analytics, and digital governance solutions.
A senior official from the government department related to StartupTN noted that the appointed experts would also constantly enhance entrepreneurship services and bring more startups to the state. "Accordingly, a proper tender has been floated to appoint the IT and AI companies," he said, adding that the selected organisation would be appointed in three months.