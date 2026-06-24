StartupTN chief Sivarajah Ramanathan quits; Nirmal Raj given addn charge

CHENNAI: In yet another resignation of a DMK regime appointee, Sivarajah Ramanathan has stepped down as mission director and Chief Executive Officer of StartupTN after leading the State's startup promotion agency for over four and a half years.
Accepting the resignation, the TVK government has ordered that L Nirmal Raj, Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce, will hold additional charge until further orders.
Sharing his decision in a social media post, Sivarajah said he was leaving the organisation with a sense of "gratitude, pride and fulfilment" and would continue contributing to Tamil Nadu's startup ecosystem in his personal capacity.
The prominent social entrepreneur and ecosystem builder took charge as the mission director and CEO of StartupTN, the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission established by the erstwhile DMK government in 2021 and oversaw the organisation during a period of rapid expansion.
His role in promoting entrepreneurship, innovation and startup growth across the State has been widely appreciated.
During his tenure, the number of DPIIT-recognised startups in Tamil Nadu increased from 2,032 in 2021 to more than 14,700, according to figures shared by StartupTN. The State was also recognised as a best performer in the Union government's states' startup ranking.
Under StartupTN, the State rolled out programmes focused on funding, incubation, mentorship, women entrepreneurship, rural innovation and deep-tech development. The agency also expanded its outreach beyond Chennai through regional startup hubs and ecosystem-building initiatives in tier-II and tier-III cities.