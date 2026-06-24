StartupTN chief Sivarajah Ramanathan quits; Nirmal Raj given addn charge

The prominent social entrepreneur and ecosystem builder took charge as the mission director and CEO of StartupTN, the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission established by the erstwhile DMK government in 2021 and oversaw the organisation during a period of rapid expansion.

His role in promoting entrepreneurship, innovation and startup growth across the State has been widely appreciated.

During his tenure, the number of DPIIT-recognised startups in Tamil Nadu increased from 2,032 in 2021 to more than 14,700, according to figures shared by StartupTN. The State was also recognised as a best performer in the Union government's states' startup ranking.