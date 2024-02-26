StartupTN Chennai hub inaugurated

CHENNAI: StartupTN Chennai Hub was inaugurated by Udhayanidhi Stalin, minister for youth welfare and sports development, at the CMRL Building, Nandanam, here on Saturday.

He did so in the presence of minister for MSME, TM Anbarasan. The upcoming office will offer on-demand seating options tailored for startups, allowing them to use the facilities as a workspace, alongside accommodating StartupTN officials. This arrangement aims to address the challenges that startups from outside Chennai encounter when seeking workspace during their visits to the city.

Additionally, designated office areas will be provided for venture capitalists and mentors. A meeting hall will also be accessible for both startups and investors to utilise for collaborative discussions.

MSME secretary, Archana Patnaik, and Mission Director and CEO of StartupTN, Sivarajah Ramanathan were present at the event. TN is now home to more than 7,950 DPIIT registered startups, which is a sharp increase from just 2300 startups in March 2021.The TN Startup and Innovation Policy 2023 sets ambitious targets, aiming to nurture 15,000 startups and propel the state into the top 20 startup hubs globally by 2032.