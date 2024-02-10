Start-up launched to focus on inclusivity for differently-abled

CHENNAI: Focusing on the aspects of diversity and equality in the corporate sector for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), a new start-up Ampera was launched here on Saturday.

The specific focus on the same was started as inclusivity as a vital agenda in big corporations.

Further, the need for the start-up has emerged after the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016 and Right of Persons with Disabilities Rules 2017 has transformed policies into enforceable rights directing and setting inclusivity standards for organisations.

M Lakshmi, director for the welfare of differently-abled persons suggested that industry should work to break the barriers and effectively employ PwDs.

"State has been a forerunner in promoting the cause of the differently-abled and launch of such start-ups will add great value and specifically help PwDs to find meaningful jobs and act as a game changer."

Further, Lakshmi Narayanan, vice-chairman, Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS) in remarks highlighted the importance of creating a stronger ecosystem for PwD.

"It is about time, such start-ups provide leadership positions to PwDs and play an enabling role to work to employ persons with disabilities," he said.