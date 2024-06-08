Start Cauvery clean-up immediately, Anbumani Ramadoss urges Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: Saying that the central government has accorded permission to implement 'Nadanthaai Vaazhi Kaveri' project, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to commence the project immediately.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the Central Water Commission has given permission to the project.

"The commission has given the approval for the project, which was on the shelves for five years. Every day, 150 crore litres of sewage is being let into Cauvery from houses and industries in and around Bengaluru. In Tamil Nadu waste from industries and dyeing units are let into the river, " he added.

Anbumani also alleged that Chemplast in Mettur lets 28 kinds of chemicals including carcinogenic and dioxins into the river.

Moreover, studies have revealed 52 types of harmful chemicals in Kumbakonam where devotees take holy dip.

"It is the need of the hour to clean up the river that is completely polluted. PMK has been demanding to clean the river. I campaigned from Hogenakkal to Poompuhar in 2017. We can't remain spectators while the holy river is turning toxic, " he said.

An expenditure of Rs. 11,250 Crore has been estimated for the project.

"The state government should get a part of the amount as subsidy from the central government and loan from international agencies. Without waiting for the fund, the government should commence the project with its own fund, " he urged.