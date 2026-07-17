Stamp duty exemption to successor companies of Tangedco extended

In a circular issued on July 16, Inspector General of Registration (IGR) instructed all registering officers across the State to recognise TNPDCL and TNPGCL as the legal successors to the erstwhile Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) for the purpose of availing exemptions already provided under a Government Order issued in 2012.



The clarification follows the State government's decision to reorganise Tangedco as part of its power sector reforms. As notified in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette on August 21, 2024, the utility was bifurcated into separate entities, with TNPDCL entrusted with electricity distribution, billing and consumer services, while TNPGCL was assigned power generation activities.