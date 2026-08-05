Stalled Madurai-Thoothukudi rail project revived

While the 18 km Milavittan-Melmarudur section was completed by March 2022, the remaining stretch has remained stalled despite the State government issuing orders for land acquisition in 2023.

Earlier this year, an RTI reply by activist Dayanand Krishnan revealed that the project was frozen due to low freight prospects. Inadequate fund allocation and utilisation had also been cited as reasons for the prolonged delay.

The latest tender marks the first significant move on the balance section, inviting consultants to prepare the detailed engineering documents required before construction can begin. “The Madurai-Thoothukudi line is an important corridor but the project has remained only on paper for years,” said Krishanan. “Tamil Nadu should not depend on a single railway route between Chennai and Kanniyakumari. Alternate routes are essential, particularly during disruptions such as floods. Floating a tender is only the first step; adequate funding and timely execution are equally important.”