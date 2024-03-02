Stalker, pal threaten 14-yr-old girl with acid attack in Pollachi, held

COIMBATORE: Two persons were arrested in Pollachi on Friday for threatening a 14-year-old girl with acid attack after she turned down a love proposal from one of them.

The police identified the accused as Azaruddin, 19, and Akash, 21. According to the police, the accused Azaruddin had befriended the class 10 victim, hailing from Pollachi, through social media.

“Azaruddin developed a friendship by talking to her frequently over the phone in the last few months. He eventually started to pester the girl to reciprocate his love and also demanded money from her,” the police said. Azaruddin, along with his friend Akash, threatened the girl with an acid attack after she turned down Azaruddin’s repeated love proposals.

The victim immediately informed her parents. Following this, the parents filed a complaint with Pollachi West police station. The police arrested both Azaruddin and Akash under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.