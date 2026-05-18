Stalin’s son-in-law defends PEN amid criticism over DMK poll debacle

What did Sabareesan say about criticism against PEN?

In a statement, Sabareesan said criticism and public scrutiny were natural in a democracy and should be welcomed.

Replying to the allegations that PEN was the key reason for the DMK’s electoral setback, he said reducing a large political outcome to a single narrative would not reflect reality.

“Oversimplifying a large political outcome into one narrative is not useful because it does not reflect reality,” he said.