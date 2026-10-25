Stalin’s sandals ruling TN now; TVK government may last just 14 weeks or months: Leoni

Speaking at a family wedding of former minister KKSSR Ramachandran here on Sunday, Leoni invoked the Ramayana to highlight the continuing benefits of welfare schemes introduced by the previous DMK government.

"Just as Lord Ram's sandals ruled Ayodhya, the sandals you left behind are ruling Tamil Nadu today," he said, addressing Stalin.

Leoni cited the KMUT scheme for women, the breakfast scheme for school children and Metro Rail projects to argue that people continued to benefit from initiatives associated with the previous regime.

"People continue to remember you while benefiting from these schemes. In that sense, your sandals are ruling Tamil Nadu," he said.