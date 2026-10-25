Stalin’s sandals ruling TN now; TVK government may last just 14 weeks or months: Leoni

CHENNAI: DMK leader Dindigul I Leoni has triggered a political controversy by likening the ruling TVK government to the sandals of Lord Ram, predicting that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's government may last only '14 weeks or 14 months'.
Speaking at a family wedding of former minister KKSSR Ramachandran here on Sunday, Leoni invoked the Ramayana to highlight the continuing benefits of welfare schemes introduced by the previous DMK government.
"Just as Lord Ram's sandals ruled Ayodhya, the sandals you left behind are ruling Tamil Nadu today," he said, addressing Stalin.
Leoni cited the KMUT scheme for women, the breakfast scheme for school children and Metro Rail projects to argue that people continued to benefit from initiatives associated with the previous regime.
"People continue to remember you while benefiting from these schemes. In that sense, your sandals are ruling Tamil Nadu," he said.
Turning his attack on the TVK government, Leoni drew a parallel with the Ramayana episode in which Bharata placed Ram's sandals on the throne and governed Ayodhya during his elder brother's 14-year exile.
"Do not mistake the person in power for Bharata. Just as the sandals ruled for 14 years, this government will not last that long. It may survive for 14 weeks or 14 months," he said.
Leoni also expressed confidence that the DMK would bring the TVK government's tenure to an end and return to power, invoking the party's rising-sun (Udhayasuriyan) symbol.