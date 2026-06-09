Stalin's remarks on TVK government twisted: Thangam Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Former Finance Minister and senior DMK leader Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday said DMK president MK Stalin's recent remarks about public grievances against the TVK government were twisted as if the leading opposition party were trying to topple the government.
In a statement, Thennarasu said Stalin stands firm in his initial assertion that the newly formed government won't be disturbed for six months and will be allowed adequate time to function. However, the DMK president was quoting public speculation about how this government will run for even 3 months amid the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. He claimed that the reflection on the public mood has been twisted as if the DMK was ready to topple the government in three months.
Thennarasu alleged that incidents of murder, dacoity, sexual assault and drug-related offences had been frequently reported during the first month of the TVK government's tenure. He also claimed that some ruling party functionaries were facing criminal allegations.
Referring to a recent sexual assault complaint in which a ruling party functionary was allegedly named, the former minister questioned the delay in taking action against those accused.
"Stalin's criticism was directed at the government's handling of law and order. He never stated that the government would collapse within three months, as is being falsely propagated by certain sections," Thennarasu said.
He maintained that the DMK was not seeking to topple the government but was discharging its responsibility as the principal opposition by highlighting issues affecting the public.
According to Thennarasu, Stalin's remarks reflected growing public concern over governance and administration in the State. He also claimed that many people were expressing dissatisfaction with the government's performance through social media and other public platforms.