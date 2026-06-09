Stalin's remarks on TVK government twisted: Thangam Thennarasu

In a statement, Thennarasu said Stalin stands firm in his initial assertion that the newly formed government won't be disturbed for six months and will be allowed adequate time to function. However, the DMK president was quoting public speculation about how this government will run for even 3 months amid the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. He claimed that the reflection on the public mood has been twisted as if the DMK was ready to topple the government in three months.

Thennarasu alleged that incidents of murder, dacoity, sexual assault and drug-related offences had been frequently reported during the first month of the TVK government's tenure. He also claimed that some ruling party functionaries were facing criminal allegations.