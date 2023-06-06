Begin typing your search...

Stalin's Delta dregding works inspection on June 9

His visit was earlier planned on June 5.

ByAkshay KumarAkshay Kumar|6 Jun 2023 5:42 AM GMT
Stalins Delta dregding works inspection on June 9
X

MK Stalin. File photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inspect dredging works in Delta districts on June 9, ahead of water release from Mettur Dam on June 12.

His visit was earlier planned on June 5.

According to reports, he will leave Chennai on June 8 and visit Tiruchy and Tiruvarur to conduct inspection.

According to the public works department, Mettur Dam will be opened on June 12 as expected by farmers cultivating Kuruvai who have been preparing accordingly.

Tamil NaduStalin visits Delta districtsTamil Nadu Chief Minister MK StalinMettur dam openingKuruvai cultivation
Akshay Kumar

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X