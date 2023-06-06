Stalin's Delta dregding works inspection on June 9

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inspect dredging works in Delta districts on June 9, ahead of water release from Mettur Dam on June 12.

His visit was earlier planned on June 5.



According to reports, he will leave Chennai on June 8 and visit Tiruchy and Tiruvarur to conduct inspection.



According to the public works department, Mettur Dam will be opened on June 12 as expected by farmers cultivating Kuruvai who have been preparing accordingly.

