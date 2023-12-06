Stalin writes to Modi seeking Rs 5,060 crore for interim flood relief

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking Rs 5,060 crore as interim flood relief from the union government to repair the devastation caused by cyclone Michaung in the state.

In his letter to the PM, Stalin said that Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts in the state received very heavy rainfall from December 2 to 4 owing to cyclone Michaung.

Stating that the four districts, particularly areas falling under Greater Chennai Corporation have suffered extensive damage due to the floods, the CM said that infrastructure, mainly roads, bridges and public buildings were damaged and livelihood of lakhs of people were affected.

In a message posted on micro blogging site ‘X’, Stalin said, “Dear Hon'ble PM Thiru. @narendramodi, in response to #CycloneMichaung's devastation, I have detailed the severe impacts on Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu in my recent letter. Our infrastructure is severely hit, impacting lakhs, and many are struggling with floodwaters. I have requested an interim relief of Rs.5060 crore for immediate restoration efforts.”

“Additionally, we are in the process of preparing a comprehensive report to assess the need for further funds, ensuring a thorough recovery. Our people are facing unprecedented challenges, but I am confident that, united, we will emerge stronger from this adversity,” Stalin said, requesting the PM to immediately send a central team to assess the damage.

CM visits Napier Bridge, inspects Cooum River mouth

Earlier, Chief Minister M K Stalin, accompanied by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and finance secretary Shanmugham among bureaucrats, visited the area behind Napier Bridge where Cooum River drains into Bay of Bengal. The bureaucrats were said to have briefed the CM about the fall in the high tide at the river mouth, which contributed to relatively better receding of flood water in the inundated areas on Wednesday.