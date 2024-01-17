Stalin writes to MEA for immediate release of TN fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday requested Union External Affairs Minister (MEA) S Jaishankar to secure the immediate release of Tamil Nadu fishermen apprehended by the Lankan Navy on two instances this week.

Drawing the attention of the MEA with "a sense of deep anguish" to the repeated apprehensions of fishermen and their fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy, Stalin said, "As there appears to be no respite in the arrests it is important to impress upon Sri Lanka to refrain from these arbitrary arrests and detentions of boats and to set a clear timeline to release all the boats under their custody."

"I, therefore, request you to strongly take up the matter with the Sri Lankan Government for the immediate release of all the apprehended fishermen and their fishing boats, " said Stalin, in his demi-official letter to the union external affairs minister.

The CM cited two instances of TN fishermen apprehended by the Lankan Navy this week alone.

Ten fishermen who ventured into the sea from Nagapattinam fishing harbor on January 13 were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy along with their mechanized fishing boat bearing Registration No.IND-TN-06-MM-870 on January 15. Similarly, another 18 fishermen from Pamban, Ramanathapuram, along with their two mechanized fishing boats bearing Registration Numbers IND-TN-10-MM-2673 and IND-TN-10-MM-2677, were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 16.

"These are back-to-back incidents of apprehensions of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy in the last three days. These apprehensions have created an insecure atmosphere among the fishing community who are solely dependent on fishing for their livelihoods, " Stalin said, seeking the immediate intervention of the union government.