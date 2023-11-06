Stalin writes to MEA for fishermen release from Maldives

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged the Union External Affairs Minister (MEA) to secure the release of 12 Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boats apprehended by the coast guard of Maldives last month.

Drawing the MEA's attention to the plight of 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu apprehended by the Coast Guard of Maldives National Defense Force on October 22, CM Stalin, in his demi official letter to the union MEA S Jaishankar, requested the union minister's "urgent intervention on behalf of these fishermen and seek waiver of the penalty imposed on the vessel."

"I also request you to secure the prompt release of the fishermen along with their fishing vessel. I believe that your timely intervention can bring relief to these fishermen and their families, who are currently facing an extremely difficult situation, " Stalin said, adding that the fishing vessel, 'HOLY SPRIT' bearing registration number IND-TN-12-MM-6376 of the 12 fishermen is alleged to have entered into the maritime zones of the Maldives while they were pursuing their legitimate fishing activities in the high seas.

Pointing to the Rs 2.25 crore penalty (MVR 42,00,000) imposed on the vessel operator by the Ministry of Fisheries, Marine Resources and Agriculture of the Republic of Maldives on November 1, the CM said that the Maldives government has informed that the penalty must be settled within 30 days from the receipt of the notice and the vessel would be detained by the Maldives Police Force until the fine is paid.

Stalin also emphasized that the fishermen and their families depend only on their catch for their livelihoods, and the exorbitant fine imposed on them is well beyond their means and it threatened to permanently impoverish them and their families.