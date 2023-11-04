Stalin writes to J'khand counterpart to probe TN medicos’ suspicious death

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday wrote to his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren to probe and secure justice for the suspicious death of a Tamil Nadu youth pursuing forensic medicine in Ranchi.

The CM also announced Rs 3 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased medico belonging to Namakkal district.

Condoling the demise of M Madhankumar (28), son of Mathialagan of Velukavundampatty in Namakkal and pursuing second-year forensic medicine at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, Stalin, in a statement said that the charred body of Madhankumar, who went missing from the hostel, was found behind the college hostel. Stating that the mortal remains of the deceased student was brought to Tamil Nadu by air after the state government officials hastily got in touch with their Jharkhand counterparts, the CM said that a couple of state ministers paid floral tributes and the deceased medico was laid to rest this morning.

Citing the ongoing investigation by Jharkhand police, Stalin said that he has written to his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren urging him to expedite the investigation and secure justice for the death of Madhankumar.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 3 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased medico from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.