Stalin writes to EAM as SL arrests 21 fishermen

COLOMBO/CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy said it has arrested 21 Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in the island nation’s territorial waters. Following this, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shot off a letter to the External Affairs Minister requesting him to help secure the release of the men and boats.

The fishermen were arrested and their four trawlers were seized on Wednesday in the northeastern waters off Mannar and Kovilan, said the Sri Lankan, adding that it has arrested 195 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

Hours later, Chief Minister Stalin reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting immediate diplomatic initiatives to secure the release of all 21 fishermen and their boats. According to him, one boat from Rameswaram had eight fishermen on board, one from Jegathapattinam in Pudukkottai had five, and two boats from Kottaipattinam together had eight on board.

Noting that the fishermen depend solely on fishing for their livelihood and these frequent arrests severely affect their sustenance, Stalin also urged the Union Minister to take necessary steps for the early release of 133 fishing boats already seized by the Lankan Navy.