Stalin wraps up Spain tour with another MoU on penultimate day

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin led business delegation has wound up its two-week-long official trip to Spain with a deal signed with Spain-based Edibon for investment to the tune of Rs 540 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Announcing the investment pact on micro-blogging site 'X', Stalin said, "Wrapped up exhilarating talks with top executives from Spain's industrial giants – Gestamp, Talgo, and Edibon. Convinced them of the boundless opportunities in Tamil Nadu, India's manufacturing powerhouse. Thrilled to seal the deal with Edibon, securing a massive investment of Rs 540 crore.

Edibon, a worldwide benchmark company in teaching equipment for engineering and technical education, inked and exchanged the deal in the presence of Chief Minister Stalin. Stalin is expected to return to Chennai on Wednesday. State Industries Minister T R B Rajaa, Secretary to Chief Minister P Umanath, and Managing Director and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu V Vishnu were present on the occasion, a government release issued in this regard said.

"A fitting finale to the successful visit to Spain. With such fruitful results, I will be departing from Spain tomorrow and longing to see you all after quite a few days, which feels like an eternity to me. Similarly, I am grateful to the Tamil community in Spain for the warm welcome and hospitality they have shown me, " the chief minister said.

Earlier on February 1, the State government signed an MoU with Hapag-Lloyd's for investing Rs 2,500 crore in southern Tamil Nadu for setting up cargo terminals and industrial parks in Thoothukudi, after the CM held talks with the firm's Managing Director Jesper Kanstrup.

Around a week ago, the state industries department also inked a deal with Roca India for Rs 400 crore investment in Tamil Nadu in the presence of the CM who discussed potential collaborations with ACCIONA. A day before bidding adieu to Madrid, Stalin also held meetings with Gestamp, a Spanish multinational automotive engineering company, and Talgo, a Spanish manufacturer of intercity, standard, and high-speed passenger trains. The CM also had fruitful discussions with Mabtree, a company engaged in R&D in immunotherapies.

Earlier, CM Stalin also took part in an investment conclave hosted by the state industries department at the Spanish capital where he also interacted with the Tamil community later.