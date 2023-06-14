Stalin will teach a lesson to BJP for misusing power: TRB Rajaa

COIMBATORE: Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa on Wednesday said the BJP is misusing the central agencies scared of the DMK’s dravidian model government in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media after inspecting Tidel Park, the minister said the central government hasn’t done anything for the growth of Tamil Nadu. “It should stop involving in such childish activities and do something constructive for the state,” he said.

Claiming that DMK has faced major threats than this, Rajaa said the party will emerge stronger by overcoming such acts of repression.

“Definitely, Senthilbalaji will come out clean by proving that he has done nothing wrong. We are not scared of the BJP’s tactics. There were several violations during his arrest,” he said.

Further, the minister said the DMK is growing fast in Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister MK Stalin has gained a reputation among people for his untiring works.

“He is bringing foreign investments. The Dravida model government of DMK remains a nightmare for the central government. Hence the BJP, out of fear, is trying to do something by sending central agencies. But Stalin will teach them who we are,” he said.