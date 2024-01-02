Stalin will inaugurate Chennai Sangamam-Namma Ooru Thiruvizha fest on Jan 13

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate the Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha festival on January 13, said State Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity M P Saminathan.

"'Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha' will be held at 18 locations in the city including beaches, parks, stadiums, and museums, from January 13 to 17. More than 1,500 artistes will participate in the festival," Saminathan said after holding a review meeting with the officials.

Further, the Minister directed the officials to provide the necessary arrangements to conduct the festival in a good manner.

Along with Chennai, the Chennai Sangamam - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha will be held in Kancheepuram, Vellore, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli.

Earlier editions of Chennai Sangamam saw performances of various cultural and folk dance artists performing along the Chennai coast during the annual Pongal festival.

Last year, the event was hosted at Islands Grounds under the banner - Namma Ooru Thiruvizha.