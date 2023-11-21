Stalin ‘wholeheartedly’ lauds Jayalalithaa; justifies bill enacted to name CM as Chancellor

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday 'wholeheartedly' appreciated former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa for naming the CM of the day as the chancellor of the state-run Music university and justified the Bill readopted by his government a few days ago in the State Assembly to name the CM as the chancellor of the state universities.

Speaking at the second convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University here, Stalin said that the Music University has the reputation of being the only university established for Music. "Only this university functions with the full funding of the state government. Moreover, the Chief Minister of the day has the right to be the chancellor only for this university, " he added.

"I am not talking about politics. I am only stating the facts. Only if the CM's remain the chancellors, the university will develop. The then chief minister J Jayalalithaa, while establishing the university in 2013, had decided that the Chief Minister of the day shall be the chancellor of the Music University because she thought the purpose of the varsity would be defeated if the post was held by others, " he remarked.

"We can wholeheartedly appreciate her for that. Considering the current situation, I too heartily appreciate her, " Stalin added, before justifying the bill re-enacted by the State Assembly for elevating the CM as Chancellor of universities in the state.

Conferring doctorate on veteran playback singer's P Suseela and P M Sundaram on behalf of the varsity, Stalin listed out the honours done for eminent musicians and said, "Since I, a chief minister elected by the people, remain the Chancellor of the university, I am able to take such decisions reflecting the views of people. Hence, we argue that the CM must be the chancellor of all universities."

Education must be moved to State List

Referring to the Bill passed by the State Assembly to this effect, the CM said, "I don't want to get into that. The Supreme Court is seized off the matter and it is hearing the related cases. Good news will come. Let us anticipate good news."

"You must have read news reports about the observations of the judges regarding upholding the rights of the states. Education must be moved from concurrent to state list. Only then can the states achieve the target of providing education to all. I am not saying this for Tamilnadu alone. I'm speaking for all the states in the country, " the CM added.

Stalin sings old Tamil number sung by P Suseela

A visibly happy Stalin took a trip down the memory lane and sung a few lines originally sung by Suseela. Speaking at the convocation with the legendary singer on dais, Stalin said that there is hardly anyone who was not moved by the mellifluous voice of P Suseela. "I am one of them. I enjoy hearing her old numbers whenever I travel out of station overnight. I have a favorite song which I had sung in many places, " Stalin added, before singing four lines of the song "Nee illatha ulagathiley nimmathi illai (There is no peace in a world without you)."