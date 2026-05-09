Stalin breaks silence on SPA churn; hits out at Congress, praises others for backing Vijay's TVK

CHENNAI: DMK president and outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday reiterated that the party would function as a “constructive Opposition”, while welcoming alliance partners extending support to the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to ensure a stable government in Tamil Nadu.
His social media statement came shortly after allies, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Indian Union Muslim League, extended support to the TVK in staking claim to form government.
While the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance failed to win enough seats to retain power, he noted that their alliance had secured a “significant” share of votes. Reiterating his earlier stand, Stalin said the DMK would not create hurdles for the formation of a new government and would instead discharge its role as a responsible and constructive Opposition.
Welcoming the stand taken by alliance partners, Stalin said parties backing the TVK had clarified that their support was aimed at resolving the present political deadlock and that they would continue to remain part of the DMK-led alliance on ideological grounds.
However, Stalin took a swipe at the Congress, saying MLAs-elect from the party had not visited Anna Arivalayam after the results and said that the Congress had “severed ties” with the DMK within a day. At the same time, he praised Left leaders and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan for reaffirming their commitment to continue working with the DMK on issues concerning Tamil Nadu’s rights and public welfare.
The DMK chief also thanked allies, including IUML leader Kader Mohideen, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, DMDK’s Premalatha Vijayakanth, MMK leader Jawahirullah, Kongu Nadu Makkal Desia Katchi’s Easwaran and TMMK’s Tamimun Ansari for standing firmly with the party during what he described as a difficult period.
Stalin also recalled that earlier, DMK MLAs had authorised him to decide the party’s next steps after consultations with senior leaders. He added that several alternatives had been discussed in view of the hung Assembly verdict, but stressed that his priority was to ensure political stability and avoid another election. "Whatever decision our allied parties take, I maintained that we should respect their decision, act in coordination, ensure a stable government is formed, and not pave the way for another election," he said.
He also urged the incoming government to continue the DMK regime’s welfare schemes for women, youth, students, marginalised communities and government employees.