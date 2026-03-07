Stalin warns EPS of ‘Nitish Kumar-like fate’, attacks BJP over LPG price hike

Addressing a public meeting in Madurai organised by former chief minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, who recently joined the DMK, Stalin alleged that Palaniswami had “mortgaged the AIADMK to the BJP” in the belief that the national party would help him politically.

Recalling political developments in Bihar, Stalin said the BJP could eventually swallow the AIADMK. “Today, it is Nitish Kumar who is facing the consequences of aligning with the BJP. Tomorrow it could be EPS,” Stalin said, cautioning the AIADMK leadership over its alliance with the BJP.

“The BJP had even selected a new general secretary instead of Palaniswami. If he had resisted the alliance with the BJP, he would have already been removed from the party post. This shows how the control of the principal Opposition party has shifted to the BJP,” the Chief Minister said.