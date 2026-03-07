Stalin warns EPS of ‘Nitish Kumar-like fate’, attacks BJP over LPG price hike

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami could face the same political fate as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, warned Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday, noting how the Centre-ruling BJP has been sidelining its allies in different states.
Addressing a public meeting in Madurai organised by former chief minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, who recently joined the DMK, Stalin alleged that Palaniswami had “mortgaged the AIADMK to the BJP” in the belief that the national party would help him politically.
Recalling political developments in Bihar, Stalin said the BJP could eventually swallow the AIADMK. “Today, it is Nitish Kumar who is facing the consequences of aligning with the BJP. Tomorrow it could be EPS,” Stalin said, cautioning the AIADMK leadership over its alliance with the BJP.
“The BJP had even selected a new general secretary instead of Palaniswami. If he had resisted the alliance with the BJP, he would have already been removed from the party post. This shows how the control of the principal Opposition party has shifted to the BJP,” the Chief Minister said.
Stalin also appealed to AIADMK cadres to join the DMK, claiming that many workers from the opposition party were already moving towards the ruling party.
The Chief Minister also criticised the BJP-led Union government for increasing LPG cylinder prices. The Centre’s decision to raise cooking gas price by Rs 60 per cylinder on the eve of International Women’s Day was ironic, especially when that government is harping on “Nari Shakti”, Stalin mocked.
Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin recalled how LPG price was reduced by Rs 100 ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, only to be increased again. “The earlier reduction was merely an election gimmick,” he alleged.
Taking a dig at the Union government over the possible replacement of Governor RN Ravi, Stalin said he had requested that the Governor not be replaced until the Assembly elections were over. “The BJP-led Union government did not even fulfil that request,” he quipped, adding that the DMK-led alliance is marching towards an assured victory even without Ravi continuing in office.
Addressing the gathering, Panneerselvam spoke about the reasons for joining the ruling party. His son and former Theni MP OP Ravindhranath Kumar, Ministers I Periyasamy, KR Periakaruppan, RS Rajakannappan, P Moorthy and Palanivel Thiagarajan participated in the meeting.