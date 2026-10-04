Stalin urges Madurantakam, Dharapuram voters to weigh price rise, tariff hike before voting

In a video message on the final day of campaigning, Stalin appealed to voters to assess the government’s performance and the issues affecting their daily lives before exercising their franchise.

Addressing voters in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, Stalin alleged that the TVK government had failed to serve the people and accused it of taking Tamil Nadu backwards.

His remarks came shortly before the conclusion of campaigning for the October 6 bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram.