Stalin urges Madurantakam, Dharapuram voters to weigh price rise, tariff hike before voting

CHENNAI: DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday urged voters in Madurantakam and Dharapuram to consider the impact of the electricity tariff hike and rising prices of essential commodities, including rice, before pressing the button on the EVM in the October 6 bypolls.
In a video message on the final day of campaigning, Stalin appealed to voters to assess the government’s performance and the issues affecting their daily lives before exercising their franchise.
Addressing voters in Madurantakam and Dharapuram, Stalin alleged that the TVK government had failed to serve the people and accused it of taking Tamil Nadu backwards.
His remarks came shortly before the conclusion of campaigning for the October 6 bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram.
He further alleged that the government’s priority was to find ways to ‘buy MLAs’ to protect itself in office, instead of addressing the concerns of the people.
Stalin also accused the ruling party of betraying voters and alleged that the self-respect of those who had voted for it had been put ‘up for sale’.
“They have put a price on the self-respect of those who voted. You should teach them a fitting lesson in this election so that such injustices do not recur in the future,” he said.
The DMK chief urged voters to reject what he described as the ruling party’s arrogance and to make their choice after considering the impact of decisions such as the electricity tariff hike and the rising cost of essential commodities.