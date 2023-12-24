Stalin, Udhayanidhi pays tribute to Periyar on his 50th death anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday paid floral tributes to Periyar on his 50th death anniversary at Anna Salai here.

"Let's praise the glory of Thanthai Periyar, who raised the self-esteem of the culturally oppressed and defaced Tamils and fought to ensure equality by ending caste and patriarchal practices. Let us defeat our enemies by proclaiming that we will never fall, " Stalin said in a social media post discursively alluding to the recent ideological war between the Dravidam and the Sanatan Dharma.

Earlier in the day, Stalin visited Periyar Thidal at Vepery and paid floral tributes to the tall leader of Dravidian movement.

Ministers Duraimurugan, PK Sekarbabu, Anbil Mahesh and Udhayanidhi were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the DMK scion Udhayanidhi said, "Let us honor the memory of Thanthai Periyar who is still running Tamil Nadu with spirit even though he is gone in form. Let's remember him who gave priority to rationalism and humanity and committed to complete the work he left behind."