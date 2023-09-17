Stalin, Udhay celebrate Periyar's birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin and leaders of the DMK on Sunday celebrated the 145th birth anniversary of 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy.

Chief Minister Stalin who interpreted the life of Periyar as a "political philosophy", said, "Periyar was a great social reformer who preached a politics based on humanity and self-respect transcending the language, country and religion."

Stalin who paid floral tributes to Periyar in Vellore where the DMK headed by him celebrated the "mupperum vizha", in a message posted on micro blogging site said that Periyar has the distinction and pride of seeing whatever he envisioned, become a law.

Periyar is the basis for all the schemes 'we' design for the liberation of women and creation of an egalitarian society, Stalin said. "Like the rule of Perarignar Anna and Kalaignar, this reign of Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is also dedicated to Thanthai Periyar, " added the CM.

In a message posted on his official handle of social media, state sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin called Periyar a "crusader of social justice" and said, "Let us resolve to work tirelessly to spread to the rest of the country his principles that shaped and refined modern Tamil Nadu."