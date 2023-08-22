Stalin to visit Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam on a three-day tour

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will tour around Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts for three days from August 25-27.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the breakfast scheme from a government school in Thirukuvalai, native place of former CM M Karunanidhi, on August 25. He will leave for Nagapattinam that afternoon to inspect the status of welfare scheme department-wise.

He will attend the wedding in the family of Nagapattinam MP Selvaraj on August 27. He will again start for Chennai from Tiruchy airport on that day. Ahead of Chief Minister's visit, Tiruchy collector Pradeep Kumar has banned operating drones for two days.