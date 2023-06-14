Stalin to visit Senthilbalaji at Omandurar govt hospital?

CHENNAI: According to a Malai Malar report, Chief Minister MK Stalin is planning to visit Minister V Senthilbalaji at 9.30 am in Omandurar Government Hospital, Chennai, where has been admitted following chest pain.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Several ministers including Udhayanidhi Stalin, KN Nehru, Sekar Babu and Ma Subramanian and others arrived at the Omandurar government hospital to check upon the health of the Minister in the earlier hours of Wednesday.