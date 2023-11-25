Stalin to unveil VP Singh statue in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin would unveil the statue of former Indian Prime Minister V P Singh at Presidency College in the city on Monday.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and members of V P Singh's family would attend the statue unveiling to be held at 11 am Monday. V P Singh, a celebrated figure among the political parties in Tamil Nadu, has always been perceived as a champion of social justice among the Dravidian parties in the state. He is revered for constituting the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, naming the domestic and international terminals after Kamarajar and Anna and also conferred Bharat Ratna posthumously on Dr B R Ambedkar.

Former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi fondly described V P Singh as "an embodiment of political decency, culture and high ambitions." A release issued by the state government in connection with the unveiling of the statue called the former Indian PM as a saviour of social justice who implemented the 27% reservation for OBCs as per the Mandal commission recommendation.