Stalin to sharpen Modi govt bashing with party MPs meet on Nov 22

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will chair a meeting of the party Parliamentarians at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Friday.

DMK's floor strategy for the upcoming winter session of the Parliament, which begins on November 25, will be taken up in the meeting.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, in a statement, advised the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party to compulsorily attend the meeting to be held at 7 pm in Anna Arivalayam on November 22.

The DMK has called for a meeting of its Parliamentary party a day after its high-level executive committee dedicated half of its six resolutions adopted to fire volleys at the BJP-led Union government.

From Hindi imposition and bias in disaster relief fund allocation to imposition of a "one nation, one election" proposal and 'unconstitutional' usurping of State rights, the DMK lashed out at the BJP at its high-level executive committee meeting.

The DMK dedicated a resolution exclusively to slam Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government's failure in dousing the fire in Manipur.

Should one go by the contents of Tuesday's resolution, and above all the newfound interest of the principal opposition party AIADMK in criticising the BJP, the ruling DMK, which leads the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, could adopt close to a hardline approach against the Modi regime in the winter session of the Parliament.

Such a move gains importance in the backdrop of the opposition in TN accusing the DMK of going soft on the saffron party.

Even though the INDIA bloc on the national scale would be anxious with the results of the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls, which would be known on Saturday, DMK’s Friday meeting would most likely have a single focus on how to work cohesively with the rest of the INDIA bloc partners against the Modi regime.

DMK is reportedly looking at taking the NDA to task vis-à-vis the Manipur violence for which the Congress has demanded the resignation of the Biren Singh government there.

The DMK and its ideological partners in the INDIA bloc could raise the secularism voice vociferously in the Parliament considering that the NDA regime is determined to pass the controversial Wakf amendment bill in the current session.