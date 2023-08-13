Stalin to present 'Nal Aalumai virudhu' to Theranirajan and 4 others on I-Day

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will present the Nal Aalumai Virudhu (Good Personality Award) to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Dean E Theranirajan and 4 others at the Independence day event in Chennai on August 15.

"A Arun Thamburaj, Collector of Cuddalore will receive the award for his steps over reducing maternal mortality and improving female birth ratio in Nagapattinam district where he served as Collector earlier. V Badrinarayanan, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore (Suburban) will receive the award for creating awareness about sexual crimes among school children. E Theranirajan, Dean, RGGGH will receive the award for creating an exclusive treatment section for abandoned, helpless patients. Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) will receive the award for monitoring the Chief Minister's breakfast scheme through mobile application and digital board and T Prabhu Sankar, Collector, Karur will receive the award for implementing 'Udhiram Uyarthuvom' scheme for diagnose anaemia in adolescent girls and taking measures to cure the disease, " said a Government Order from state government.

Six TN Police officers to get CM medal

Six Police officers will be awarded the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's police medal for outstanding work in eradicating drug trafficking on Independence day.

Asra Garg, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order (north), Chennai, V Badrinarayanan, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore, Dongare Praveen Umesh, Superintendent of Police, Theni, M Gunasekaran, Deputy Superintendent of a Police, Railways (Salem), S Murugan, Sub-Inspector, Namakkal district and R Kumar, Police constable, Namakkal district will be receiving the medal from

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday at the secretariat.