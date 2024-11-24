Stalin to launch Vizhuthugal, India's first one stop rehab centre for disabled

CHENNAI: In yet another unique initiative of the DMK government for thewelfare of the differently-abled people, 'Vizhuthugal' (meaning Roots in English), India'sfirst one stop rehabilitation centre for the disabled will be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday.

This will be the first of the 273 centres, being set up under the TN Rights Projectof the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons, and support bythe World Bank.

The centre was refurbished at a cost of Rs 3.08 crore and will be inaugurated by Stalin in the presence of Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian,and Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Ms Geetha Jeevan.

The Centre offers six rehabilitation services under one roof for differently abled persons.They included Optometry, Physiotheraply, Occupational Therapy, PsychologicalCounselling, Audiology and Speech Therapy and Special Education.It was equipped with advanced accessibility features like IoT enabled emergency detection and panic buzzers.

The beneficiaries were identified through a social registry enrollment survey.It will also house an Aavin milk booth run by a differently abled entrepreneur.