Stalin to launch Ooratchi Mani to address rural issues

CHENNAI: To address complaints related to civic issues, Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch 'Ooratchi Mani' complaint redressal center in the office of Directorate of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, on September 26. A toll free number and web portal will also be launched.

According to a circular issued by P Ponniah, Director of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, residents in all the rural areas in the state can contact 155340 to raise their complaints The initiative is following a government order issued on October 2022. Personal assistants (Development) of district collectors will be the nodal officers. Residents can also use ooratchimani.gov.in website to raise complaints.

Once the residents raise complaints, the complaints will be forwarded to officials concerned for rectification. Residents will receive SMS alerts during every step of the rectification process.

Apart from addressing the complaints received through phone and online, the center will address the complaints received through social media platforms. In order to provide basic details, the directorate will launch a ChatBot.

The directorate has also fixed time limits for each kind of complaint to ensure timely closure. For water supply related complaints, officials concerned should resolve the issues in a day. For street lights related complaints, a time limit of 2 days has been fixed. Complaints pertaining to roads should be closed in five days. Officials should address garbage related complaints within 2 days.

In addition to the civic issues, the residents can use Ooratchi Mani center for new property tax and professional tax assessment, availing trade license and advertisement permits, building plan permission and others.

"A video conference meeting was held with the nodal officers a few days ago to inform them about the launch of the redressal system. Once the complaints are raised, only the officials concerned could close the complaint after rectification. Certain complaints will be closed on priority basis based on their seriousness, " an official said.