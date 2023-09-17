Stalin to launch 'Makkaludan Stalin' app in Vellore today

CHENNAI: DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to unveil a new mobile application named 'Makkaludan Stalin' during a ceremony in Pallikonda, Vellore district on Sunday.

The app allows the public to access CM Stalin's field activities and to know about the State government-related information and its schemes.

The launch event is part of a three-day festival, including DMK's platinum jubilee conference near Kadaneri Bypass Road in the Anaikattu Assembly Constituency.

Earlier in the day, Stalin reached Katpadi by rail from Chennai. The CM will also inaugurate houses for Sri Lankan Tamils constructed at Melmonavur today.

Meanwhile, flying of drones and giant balloons has been banned in Vellore today in view of CM's visit. Tight security arrangements have also been made across the district and the police personnel are engaged in intensive vehicle checking in the border area of the district.