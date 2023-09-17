Begin typing your search...

Stalin to launch 'Makkaludan Stalin' app in Vellore today

Meanwhile, flying of drones and giant balloons has been banned in Vellore today in view of CM's visit.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|17 Sep 2023 4:46 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-17 06:14:50.0  )
Stalin to launch Makkaludan Stalin app in Vellore today
X

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (PTI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to unveil a new mobile application named 'Makkaludan Stalin' during a ceremony in Pallikonda, Vellore district on Sunday.

The app allows the public to access CM Stalin's field activities and to know about the State government-related information and its schemes.

The launch event is part of a three-day festival, including DMK's platinum jubilee conference near Kadaneri Bypass Road in the Anaikattu Assembly Constituency.

Earlier in the day, Stalin reached Katpadi by rail from Chennai. The CM will also inaugurate houses for Sri Lankan Tamils constructed at Melmonavur today.

Meanwhile, flying of drones and giant balloons has been banned in Vellore today in view of CM's visit. Tight security arrangements have also been made across the district and the police personnel are engaged in intensive vehicle checking in the border area of the district.

StalinMakkaludan StalinVelloreDMK president StalinDMK PresidentTamil Nadu Chief Minister MK StalinTN CMTN CM MK StalinCM StalinMK StalinM K StalinStalin velloreStalin CMStalin DMKPallikondagiant balloonsdronesDMK's platinum jubilee conference
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X