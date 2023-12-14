Stalin to launch ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme in Coimbatore on Dec 18

CHENNAI: The people of Tamil Nadu could soon minimize the visits they make to various government offices to avail of services offered by the State. Soon, the government or its departments would visit people to take requests. Yes. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would launch a new scheme called 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' (Chief Minister with the people) to simplify and expedite the delivery of government services to the people.

Under the scheme, special camps would be conducted at the ward level in all urban and rural local bodies in the State with over a dozen departments, including revenue, municipal administration, rural development, agriculture, electricity, and MSMEs converging to collect people's requests.

An announcement from the State government on Thursday said that the special camps featuring at least 14 government department officials would be under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister, who would be launching the scheme in Coimbatore on December 18.

Officials of various departments would collect and register the requests from the people during the special camps and deliver required service based on the merit of the service sought by people within 30 days, the official communique said.

To begin with, about 1,745 camps would be organised in corporations, municipalities, town panchayats, and village panchayats adjoining the urban areas in all districts except cyclone-affected Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur from December 18, 2023, to January 6, 2024.

The special camps under the Makkaludan Muthalvar scheme would be conducted in the four cyclone-affected districts from the first week of January 2024 to the end of the month after the flood relief works get over.

After the urban areas, the special camps would be organized in rural areas throughout the State.

Ministers would inaugurate the camps in their respective districts or the district they are in charge of when the CM launches the scheme at Coimbatore next week. MPs, MLAs and local body representatives would also be available at the camps