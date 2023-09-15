Stalin to launch 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme today

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme for women today.

The launch of the scheme will mark the fulfilment of one of the ruling DMK's key poll promises.

According to party officials, the scheme would also mark 100 per cent fulfilment of the party’s promises to the people.

Under the welfare scheme, women from impoverished households will be provided monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000.

CM Stalin, who is also the DMK president, will launch the scheme from Kancheepuram, the birthplace of the party's icon and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai.

The launch of this welfare scheme has been timed to coincide with the birth anniversary of the late Dravidian icon.

The State Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who recently courted controversy with his remarks against 'Sanatan Dharma', will launch the scheme in Chennai.

Similarly, Ministers Sekar Babu and Ma Subramanian, among others, will preside over separate launch events in the State.

The State government, in an official release, said as many as 1,605 crore women are eligible to derive the benefits of this direct cash transfer scheme.

“The government will also give time for eligible women, who feel they have been left out, to enroll for the scheme. They can put in a request, through the e-Seva portal, to be enlisted. Their requests would be processed within 30 days," a government release stated.

The promised sum will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the targeted beneficiaries.