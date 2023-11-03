Stalin to launch Health Walk initiative on Saturday

CHENNAI: The State Health Department's Health Walk initiative is all set to launch at 38 locations on Saturday.

The walk to be inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Chennai Adyar Dr Muthulakshmi Park in Adyar through video conferencing.

The locations have been updated for all the pathways on the maps by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. T

The initiative was one among the various healthcare programme announcements made this year by the State Health Department in the Assembly.

As many as 5,000 people are expected to participate in the health walk programme on Saturday.

The programme has been planned to promote fitness as walking encourages physical activity and can be beneficial against various non-communicable diseases.

It is inspired by the health walk system in Tokyo that encourages exercise by walking about 10,000 steps over a stretch of 8 km.

A letter from the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam stated that the World Health Organization recommends 30 minutes of exercise five days a week to improve physical health.

Walking briskly 8 km daily can prevent noncommunicable diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes. It also helps in reducing stress. Thus, in order to encourage the public to adopt walking as a healthy lifestyle, the health walk initiative is going to be implemented in all the districts.

The locations of the 38 districts have been shared by the health department.

The health walk pathway will also have parking space for public convenience, a rest seating facility, and a toilet facility.

The facility will also hold health camps on the first Sunday of every month.

The State Health Department along with Greater Chennai Corporation will hold screening for high blood pressure and diabetes in the medical camps.