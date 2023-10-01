Stalin to kick off Gram Sabha meets on Oct 2

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin will deliver a special virtual address on Monday (October 2) to formally inaugurate the gram Sabha meetings to be held in village panchayats on account of Gandhi Jayanthi.

The theme of the gram Sabha meetings to be held in the 12,525 village panchayats would be “yellorukkum yellam” (everything for everyone).

A release issued by the state government said the chief minister will deliver a special virtual address on gram Sabha meetings as a mark of inaugurating the meetings across the state.

Ministers of the state government would attend the gram sabha meetings in their respective districts, the release said, adding that arrangements have been made to play short films showcasing the pioneering projects of the state government, mainly the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, Naan Muthalvan scheme, chief ministers breakfast scheme in all village panchayats on October 2.

That apart, the usual agenda of the gram Sabha meetings, as circulated by the respective district collectors, would be followed in the meetings.