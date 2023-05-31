Stalin to inspect Delta districts on June 5

CHENNAI: Before the release of water from Mettur Dam on June 12, Chief Minister MK Stalin will inspect the dredging work in the Delta districts on June 5.

According to the public works department, Mettur Dam will be opened on June 12 as expected by the farmers while the farmers who are cultivating Kurva have been preparing accordingly.



By releasing water in Mettur Dam, about 16 lakh acres of land will be irrigated in 12 districts namely Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. The farmers were expecting that the Mettur dam would be opened on June 12 as usual as the water level of the Mettur dam remained above 100 feet this year.



Stalin, who visited Singapore and Japan to attract investments, will return to Chennai tonight. A special welcome will be given at the airport.

