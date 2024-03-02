Stalin to inaugurate hospital at Nagai Medical College on Monday

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday, announced that the 700-bed hospital being constructed in Nagapattinam, will be inaugurated for the benefit of the people of Delta districts by Chief Minister M K Stalin on March 4, 2024. The Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital will receive 700 bed facility at a cost of Rs 247.50 crores.

The minister said that the hospital will benefit the people of Nagapattinam, Velankanni and surrounding areas to a great extent. Nagapattinam Government Medical College was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on 12 January, 2022 in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The ongoing hospital construction work has been completed on Monday. Additionally, medical facilities at Mayiladathurai and Thiruvarur will also be inaugurated at a cost of Rs 17 crore.

On Saturday, health minister Ma Subramanian visited the medical camp in Velachery to inaugurate the medical camps that are being held at 14 locations in the city. The medical camps are being held on the occasion of the 71st birthday of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The state health department is organising various programmes for the last two days including Saidapet Shollinganallur, Virugambakkam, Maduravoyal and Chennai South. The largest medical camp was inaugurated on Saturday in Kamarajapuram in Saidapet also. The medical camps are being run by various hospitals including Apollo Hospitals, Kauvery Hospital, Dr Rela Hospital, Sri Ramachandra Medical Center and others at 14 places in the city.