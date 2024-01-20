Stalin to inaugurate DMK youth rally in TN's Salem tomorrow

CHENNAI: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will inaugurate a rally of the party's youth wing, headed by his son and Tamil Nadu Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, in Salem district on Sunday.

For the event, Stalin is scheduled to reach Salem on Saturday evening.

This is the second youth conference of the DMK and five lakh cadres are expected to participate in the rally.

Senior DMK leader and state Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru told IANS: "With the youth rally, the party would be ready for the general elections of 2024."

He also said that Chief Minister Stalin will inaugurate the Youth Conference at Attur, Salem at 9 am on Sunday .

The venue will have exhibitions depicting the Dravidian movement, traditional Tamil farming, culture, sports, martial arts, cinema and everything related to the Tamil culture and its tradition.

Around 1,200 private buses will be operated for the programme.

Salem is the home district of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).