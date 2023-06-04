Stalin to inaugurate 500 urban health centers on Tuesday

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected an urban health center on the Vijayaraghava Road in the Teynampet zone on Sunday.

The center will be inaugurated by Chief Minister on Tuesday. He said that the urban health centers are being built as announced in the State Assembly. At least 500 urban health centers will be inaugurated, of which 499 urban health centers are being opened through video conferencing.

He said that the State government is providing world-class medical services for the benefit of all the people in Tamil Nadu through the National Health Mission, and auxiliary health centers in rural areas as rural health centers.

















As many as 708 Urban Health Centres were announced in the State, of which 593 Urban Health Centers were built in 2021-2022, and the infrastructure and manpower availability work of 115 Centers is in progress in 2022-23.

"Out of these, initially 140 centers in Greater Chennai Corporation, 50 in Coimbatore Corporation, 46 in Madurai Corporation, 25 in Trichy Corporation, 25 in Salem Corporation, 25 in Tirupur Corporation, and 189 urban health centers in municipalities will be inaugurated by Chief Minister on June 6th, " said the Health Minister.

He added that the urban health centers will have a doctor, a nurse, one health inspector, and one support staff and they will be appointed by the district health societies.

The urban health centers will function from 8 am to 12 pm and from 4 pm to 8 pm. These urban health centers will provide care for pregnant mothers, immunizations for children, and general health care for people of all ages including common cold and fever.

"Among other services, child and adolescent health, family planning, mental health, dental care, contraception and reproductive health, child health services, infectious disease prevention will be provided. As many as 63 diagnostic procedures and 171 type of drugs will be available at these centers.

Regular monitoring will be carried out in collaboration with School Health Teams in schools in areas covered by the urban health centre, " said the minister. The centers will also have telemedicine facility for online consultation with the doctors through e-Sanjeevani portal.